Justice Wilbur Announces Retirement

PIERRE SD – South Dakota Supreme Court Justice Lori S. Wilbur announced today Feb 15th that she will retire from the Court in June of this year. She has served on the Supreme Court since August of 2011, when she was appointed by Governor Dennis Daugaard. She was also retained by the voters in the 2014 general election.

In announcing her retirement, Justice Wilbur stated: “Serving as a member of the Supreme Court and as part of our Unified Judicial System for almost 25 years has been an honor and a great privilege. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to perform this meaningful work and for the relationships I have gained while working with the dedicated people of the court system.”

In response to Justice Wilbur’s announcement, Chief Justice David Gilbertson stated: “This retirement draws to completion one of the most diligent and hardworking judicial careers in the history of South Dakota. To my knowledge Justice Wilbur is the only person in South Dakota history to hold every judicial position in the state: Law Clerk, Magistrate Judge, Circuit Judge, Presiding Circuit Judge, and Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court. Not only has she held these numerous positions, she has distinguished herself in each one. The judicial system of South Dakota and its citizens are better off for her dedicated public service.”

Justice Wilbur’s successor will be appointed by Governor Dennis Daugaard.