Justice Steven Zinter 1950 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Justice Steven Zinter, 68, of Pierre, died Tuesday, October 30 at Cannon Falls, MN. Visitation will be 5-6:30pm, Sunday, November 4 at Lutheran Memorial Church with a prayer service at 6:30pm. Services will be 11:00am, Monday, November 5 at Lutheran Memorial Church with burial at Riverside Cemetery

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Steven Lee Zinter was born on September 18, 1950, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Clinton & Inez (Eidsness) Zinter. Steve grew up in Minneapolis before moving to Sioux City, Iowa. Steve attended the University of South Dakota where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1972. While at USD, Steve met Sandra J. Aaen, a fellow Coyote who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1973. They were married in 1974. Steve received his Juris Doctor from the University of South Dakota School of Law in 1975.

Upon graduation from law school, Steve and Sandy moved to Pierre where Steve worked as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of South Dakota from 1975-1978. From 1978 to 1986 he was engaged in the private practice of law with the firm of Schmidt, Schroyer, Colwill, Zinter & Barnett, P.C. He also served as the Hughes County State’s Attorney from 1980-1986. Steve was appointed as a Circuit Judge in 1987 by Governor William J. Janklow and he served in that capacity until 1997. In 1997 he was appointed Presiding Judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit and served in that capacity until his appointment to the South Dakota Supreme Court in 2002.

Steve was a member of the American Bar Association and the South Dakota State Bar Association. He was a former member of the South Dakota Corrections Commission, former president of the South Dakota Judges Association, and a former trustee of the Harry S. Truman Foundation. He has been a trustee of the South Dakota Retirement System since 1995 and was currently serving as chairman of the Board of Trustees. Steve was a longtime member of Lutheran memorial Church.

Steve and Sandy raised two daughters, Sarah and Kelly, and he was a very proud “Papa” to 5 grandchildren. He was a man dedicated to his family, friends, and profession. His character was greatly admired. Steve was approachable and humble, always willing to invest time in people. He had the ability to make everyone feel like the most important person in the room. Steve was a consummate scholar, always eager to expand his knowledge and to pass on that knowledge to those closest to him. The details were important to Steve and he was always striving for perfection. Steve embodied what every human being could do if they put their mind to it. These qualities were evidenced in his relationships with his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his family, his friends, his colleagues, his law clerks, and members of his community. Steve possessed an adventurous spirit and enjoyed the outdoors, traveling and aviation.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Inez.

Steve is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sandy; his brother, Gary (Nancy) Zinter of Plymouth, MN; his sisters, Janet Zinter (Mark Anagnostopulos) of Brattleboro, VT and Joan Zinter (Linda Kawer) of West Shokan, NY; daughters, Sarah (Mark) Detwiller of Bismarck, ND and Kelly Zinter (Brandon Wood) of Sioux Falls, SD; his grandchildren, Jack, Sawyer, Emma, Finley, and Sydney; his nephews, Aaron Zinter of Minneapolis, MN and Matt (Brooke) Zinter of Minneapolis, MN; and his nieces, Kari (Chad) Borders of Minneapolis, MN and Claire Anagnostopulos of Boston, MA.

Memorials may be directed to the South Dakota State Bar Foundation or the charity of your choice in Steve’s honor.