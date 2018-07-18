Junior Stampede Hockey Changes Name

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Junior Stampede has joined the Sanford POWER team and has changed its name to Sioux Falls POWER Hockey. The hockey program started in 2014 and is entering its fifth season. The program consists of teams at the U14, U15, U16 and U18 levels. The teams compete under USA Hockey’s Tier 1 designation – the highest level of amateur competition in the United States. The teams play more than 60 games per season against opponents from the East Coast, Detroit, Chicago, Minnesota, and Colorado. The teams have been doing extensive training with Sanford POWER strength and conditioning coaches and the Sanford Sports Science Institute at the Sanford Fieldhouse since the inception of the program in 2014. The goal of the Sioux Falls POWER Hockey program is to prepare players both on and off the ice to play junior, college and even professional hockey.