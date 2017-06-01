June 6th Election Information for Pierre Mayor and Pierre School Board

PIERRE SD - Here is the voting information for Tuesday, June 6th for the Election for Pierre Mayor and Pierre School Board Member:
There will be only two vote centers open – Faith Lutheran Church and New Life Assembly of God Church. Voting is form 7 am to 7 pm.
Absentee voting is at City Hall now until 5:00 on Monday, June 5th.
