June 6th Election Information for Pierre Mayor and Pierre School Board

Voting-Ballot-Box
June 1, 2017

 

PIERRE SD -  Here is the voting information for Tuesday, June 6th for the Election for Pierre Mayor and Pierre School Board Member:

There will be only two vote centers open – Faith Lutheran Church and New Life Assembly of God Church.  Voting is form 7 am to 7 pm.

Absentee voting is at City Hall now until 5:00 on Monday, June 5th.


