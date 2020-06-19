June 19th declared “Juneteenth Day” in South Dakota

Today (June 19) is recognized as “Juneteenth Day” in the United States.

This year marks the 155th anniversary of the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, which is recognized as the end of slavery in the United States.

Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed today as “Juneteenth Day” in South Dakota as well. She says the state prides itself on Freedom, so we commemorate this important day to remind ourselves there was a time in our history not all Americans were free. Noem says we should celebrate this milestone toward achieving the American ideal: ‘all men are created equal.’”

Official proclamation: