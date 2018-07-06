July Sobriety Checkpoint Schedule Released

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has scheduled sobriety checkpoints in 22 counties this month.

Central South Dakota counties where July checkpoints are scheduled include Hughes and Mellette counties. Other checkpoints are being held in Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Codington, Custer, Day, Fall River, Gregory, Hutchinson, Jackson, Jerauld, Lawrence, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Roberts and Yankton counties.

The sobriety checkpoints are designed to discourage motorists from drinking and then driving. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Both agencies are part of the state Department of Public Safety.