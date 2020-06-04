July 3 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Display admission being done via lottery system

After being gone for almost a decade, the Independence Day Fireworks Display returns to Mount Rushmore this year.

Last month (May 1), President Donald Trump announced he plans to be in South Dakota to witness the return of the patriotic display July 3.

State Tourism Sec. Jim Hagen says you will need a ticket to get in to the event.

Entry for the ticket lottery begins at 9am CT/8am MT tomorrow (Fri.).

Hagen says the 7500 person attendance limit was decided well before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

For more information on how to enter the lottery for admission to the July 3 fireworks display at Mount Rushmore go to TravelSouthDakota.com.