Julie Ann Schultz 1969 – 2018

Julie was born on June 26, 1969 to James and Lauralea Hinckley in Pierre, SD. She grew up in Blunt, SD and graduated from Sully Buttes High School in 1987. While in High School, Julie enjoyed being part of the yearbook staff and volleyball team. Julie went on to college to play volleyball at the University of St. Mary’s in Bismarck, ND; but moved home a year later to start a family. She married Brian Schultz on February 15, 1991. Together they resided in Blunt, SD and raised three girls Jessica Lynn, Jaymi Lea, and Jordyne Rae. Julie worked for the South Dakota Wheat Commission for a couple of years, and then spent the rest of her professional career in banking with Dakota State Bank, now First Dakota National Bank.

In her spare time Julie loved being with family, especially her 3 grandchildren—Hallie Ann, Charlie James, and Lukas Gerald. Julie loved movies, music (especially her Bon Jovi), and family get-togethers. She spent many years playing the organ at St. John’s Catholic Church in Harrold, SD, helping out as a Girl Scout Leader, and participating in the American Legion Auxiliary of Blunt, SD. She was always thinking of others and the first to offer a helping hand. Her kindness and smile lit up a room. She will forever be the best Mother and Grandmother, ever.

Julie is survived by her husband: Brian of Blunt; three daughters: Jessica (Lee Rausch), Jaymi, and Jordyne; three grandchildren: Hallie, Charlie, and Lukas; her parents: Jim and Laurie Hinckley; siblings: Jeri (Troy Wiebe) and Justin; and mother-in-law: Winona Schultz. Julie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Julie is preceded in death by her grandparents: Dwight and Cecelia Hinckley and Ervin and Lillian Broders; and father-in-law: Raymond Schultz.

She will be greatly missed and forever loved… big much.

