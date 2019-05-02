Judy Maxwell 1947 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Judy Maxwell, 72, of Pierre, SD, passed away on April 29, 2019 at Pierre Care and Rehab, Pierre, SD. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Feigum Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 11:00am.

Judy was born to Thomas and Mary Louise Pringle on April 1st, 1947 in Sioux Falls, SD. She grew up on the family farm outside of Bridgewater, SD. She attended Bridgewater High School.

On May 1, 1971 Judy married Ron Maxwell in Bridgewater, SD. Together they had three children: Steven (Elizabeth) Maxwell, Richard Maxwell (Mark Justice) and Lori Maxwell. Judy was blest with three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A loving wife and mother, Judy was self-employed for 41 years as a daycare provider. She loved kids and taking care of others.

She enjoyed gardening, crafts, collecting antiques, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Ron Maxwell of Pierre, SD; her son Steve Maxwell (Elizabeth) of Houston, TX, her son Richard Maxwell (Mark Justice) of Cleveland, OH; her daughter Lori Maxwell of Pierre, SD; her brothers Tom Pringle (Sandy) of Chamberlain, SD, Charles Pringle (Mary Kay )of Bridgewater, SD; along with several nieces and nephews and numerous other loving relatives and close friends.

Judy is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Pringle, her mother, Mary Louise Pringle, and her older brother Ron Pringle.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo or Countryside Hospice.