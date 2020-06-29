Judith Blair 1938 – 2020

HIGHMORE, SD – Judith “Judy” Blair passed away June 26, 2020 at Highmore Healthcare in Highmore, SD. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery. Judy’s service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com

Judith Diane (Bloomenrader) Blair was born June 19, 1938 in Eugene, OR to Leon and Virginia (Hartshorn) Bloomenrader. She and her parents moved back to the Bloomenrader Ranch south of Highmore, SD before she was one year old. She grew up on the family ranch attending country school then Highmore for her high school years.

Judy was a hard worker, helping her grandpa Hugh with chores, like milking cows. She loved her horses and riding with her younger brother Dennis. She was the oldest of five kids. After graduating from Highmore High in 1956, Judy worked at the First State Bank in Highmore along with helping out at the local diner. This is where she met and fell in love with Earl Blair. They were married October 8, 1961 and she became instant mom to six kids ranging from age one to nine (for which the kids were very thankful). This alone would keep her busy, but she also kept a full time job. Moving to Pierre she worked for Dr. Spears at the Pierre Clinic, Dr. Huber at Dakota Plains Clinic and Dr. Linn at Linn Medical Clinic. She retired in the summer of 2010. Judy enjoyed bowling, reading, traveling, spending time with family and her pet cats and dogs.

Grateful for sharing her life are: son Ron (Lana) Blair, daughters; Connie Blair, Carol (Steve) Valland, Carla (Mike) Boyle and Colleen (Terry) Dryden, daughter-in-law Sharon Blair, 24 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren, brothers Scott (Karen) of Billings, MT and Bret (Wendy) Bloomenrader of Highmore, SD, sister Ricki Bloomenrader (Dale) Kiepke of Pierre, sister-in-law Carla Bloomenrader of Highmore and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl, son Rory, parents Leon and Virginia, brother Dennis and grandson Cody.

