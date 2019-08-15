Judicial Operations Resume in Gregory County

Court proceedings are resuming in Gregory County after severe storm damage to the courthouse caused a disruption over a week ago (Aug. 6).

Because of recent storm damage to the courthouse in Burke, the South Dakota Supreme Court had determined the Gregory County Courthouse was non-operational for judicial services and transferred all court functions temporarily to the Tripp County Courthouse in Winner.

Upon inspection, Chief Justice David Gilbertson says all of the facilities in the courthouse were expertly repaired, cleaned and tested. He says at this point it appears the only work still needing to be done in the spaces used by the court system is to replace broken windows which are currently protected from the elements by plywood.