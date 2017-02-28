Judge to Hear Arguments on Dakota Access Oil Pipeline Work

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A federal judge is due to hear arguments about whether to stop the final bit of construction on the disputed Dakota Access pipeline.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg scheduled a hearing for Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes.

The tribes have asked him to direct the Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw permission for Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners to lay pipe under Lake Oahe in North Dakota.

The stretch under the Missouri River reservoir is the last piece of construction for the $3.8 billion pipeline to move oil from North Dakota to Illinois.

The tribes say the pipeline threatens their right to practice their religion, which relies on clean water. The Corps and company say the claim is lacking.