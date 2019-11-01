Joyce Hall 1932 – 2019

MILLER, SD – Joyce E. Hall, 87, of Miller, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Miller.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Miller with the Rev. Max Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery, Ree Heights with a reception following at the Ree Heights Auditorium. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at Reck Funeral Home, Miller with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service.

Joyce Evelyn was born June 7, 1932 in Omaha, Nebraska to Margaret Blankenship. At seven days old was adopted by Benjamin and Tillie (Brockmueller) Tollefson. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran church. Joyce grew up in Omaha, Nebraska and graduated from Benson High School. She then attended one year at business college and then went to work as a secretary for Massey Harris.

Joyce loved spending her summers with her grandma in Carthage, SD and this is where she met the love of her life, Seth Hall. During a break in Seth’s deployment, the couple married July 4, 1953 in Gardenia, CA. Seth serving in the Marines, returned to Korea for seven additional months. Joyce returned to South Dakota. Upon Seth’s return from Korea, the family grew, and they were blessed with four children: Randy, Monica, Bob, and Kurt. They made their home on a farm at Carthage, South Dakota until 1977 when they moved to a ranch south of Ree Heights. In 1983, Seth and Joyce moved to Lebanon, Oregon, where Joyce worked for the school district. She there received the nickname, “Duty”. In 1993, they returned to Ree Heights to retire and where Joyce could be closer to her family again.

Joyce loved animals especially horses, always taking every chance to feed them. She was a wonderful cook and seamstress, making quilts, pillows and western shirts. Joyce was known for her “Ho Ho” gifts at Christmas and her wonderful birthday cakes. She was a 4-H leader for 15 years. She was member of the Legion, VFW, and Marine Corp League Auxiliary. For many years, she and Seth belonged to the Ree Heights Community Church and later to Trinity Lutheran Church in Miller.

Grateful to have shared in her life is her husband of 66 years, Seth Hall of Miller; children: son, Randy (Mona) Hall of Ree Heights and their children Summer (Cody) Sporrer and children: Paige and Elias; Clarissa (Randy Scherbenske) Parmely and children: Joslynn, Montana, and Jerzy; daughter: Monica (Lance) Callies of Loveland, Co and their children: Kris (Deb) Callies and children: Brandon and Ryan; and Lynsay Callies; son: Bob (Sandi) Hall of Ree Heights and their children: Clayton Hall, Cody (Lily) Hall and son, Abram, and Colton Hall; son Kurt (Karla) Hall of Faulkton and their children: Kyle (Gabby) Hall and son, Leo; Kent (Rachael) Hall, and Kadye Hall; two half-brothers: Max Fergeson of South Carolina and Don (Cleone) Fergeson of Portland, OR; sisters-in-law: Gladys Button, Ardis Nyland, and Eunice Gillam; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her biological mother; her parents; sister, Doris; and special aunt, Margaret Brockmueller.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Joyce’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net