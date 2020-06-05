Joyce Curtis 1927 – 2020

MOBRIDGE, SD – Joyce A. Curtis, 93, of Mobridge, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Avera-Maryhouse Nursing Care in Pierre. Funeral Services will broadcast live at 10:30am, Monday, June 8, 2020 at www.feigumfh.com. Graveside services will be held at 11:30am, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. If you would like to let Joyce’s family know that you are thinking of them, you can reserve a “virtual” seat at her service by emailing myheartispresent@yahoo.com or by calling Feigum Funeral Home at (605)224-4902 and a heart with your name will be placed on a seat at her service.

Joyce Myers was born February 16, 1927 to Bert and Viola Myers in DeSmet, South Dakota and graduated School there. She was united in marriage to William Stoneking in 1947 and lived on the West Coast before moving back to South Dakota.

On October 2, 1956 she married Clifford Sanford Curtis in Harrold, South Dakota. While living in Philip, Gettysburg, Faith, Deadwood and Pierre she worked as a waitress and bookkeeper. She was also a long member of the Moose Lodge. For the past 50 years she has lived in Mobridge, South Dakota where she enjoyed bowling and gardening.

Grateful for having shared in her life are her two sons and a daughter: Roger (Kathy) Curtis of Yulee, FL, Douglas (Carolyn) Stoneking of Nova Scotia, Canada and Virginia “Ginger” (Mike) Suiter of Pierre, SD, daughter-in-law Grace of Arizona, sister Denice Stertz, brother Merlyn “Bub” Myers, along with numerous beloved nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Clifford, sons Robert and Larry, brothers Jewel Meyers and Elwyn Myers, sisters Lavonne Myers and Marilyn Zinks and sister-in-law Doris Myers.

