Joy Nye 1948 – 2019

FT. PIERRE, SD – Joy Lynn Ondricek Nye September 13, 1948 – November 29, 2019

Joy Lynn Ondricek Nye, 71, of Fort Pierre, SD, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5th from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a prayer service starting at 7:00pm at the Isburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be on Friday, December 6th at 10:00am at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre with burial to follow at the Scotty Philip Cemetery in Ft. Pierre.

Joy Lynn Ondricek Nye was born the second of five children to Tony and Dorothy Hemphill Ondricek on September 13, 1948 in Highmore, SD.

Joy spent her childhood on a farm in Northern Hyde County and was her Dad’s right hand. She graduated from Highmore High School.

Joy spent over 50 years working for the State of South Dakota in the Bureau of Information and Telecommunications. During her time with the state, she made many friends.

She married Bill Nye and together they raised her son Tony.

She loved her family and especially spending time with her Granddaughters. She enjoyed attending their activities and spending time with them on the weekends.

Joy was a very giving person she had a passion for finding unique items and gifting them to friends and family. She had a garden and always shared her bounty. She liked to fix puzzles and her farm life lead her to love hunting and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her husband (Bill), father (Tony) and one sister (Myrna).

She is survived by mother Dorothy Ondricek of Highmore, SD; dog (Bandit); son Tony Ondricek his wife Pamela; two granddaughters: Allie and Abby; three sisters: Norma (Vern) Erickson of Sioux Falls, SD, Tonita (Ward) Hamlin of Cedar Rapids, IA, Dawn Jaqua of Sioux Falls, SD and numerous nieces and nephews.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at isburgfuneralchapels.com