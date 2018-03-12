Jones Named Pierre Police Chief

Pierre has a new police chief.

Captain Jason Jones will assume the role Friday. Jones has been a member of the Pierre Police force for 17 years and currently serves as the Department’s Administrative Captain.

As chief, Jones will serve on the City’s senior staff team directing all police department operations and administration including a regional 911 dispatch center. The Pierre Police Department has 45 employees who are responsible for ensuring the safety of the Pierre community.

Mayor Steve Harding says he’s pleased to welcome Captain Jones into this new role. Jones has come through the ranks –proving himself to be a capable leader, a strong administrator and is adept at building community relations.

Jones succeeds Chief David Panzer, Jr. who retired Friday. Jones says Chief Panzer set an excellent example for all who worked with him and he’s thankful for the training and guidance Panzer provided throughout the last 17 years. Jones says the Pierre Police Department has a great team and he’s looking forward to leading the group.

Jones began his career with the Pierre Police Department in 2000 and was selected as a Field Training Officer in 2003. Since then he’s served as a Motor Officer Trainer, a member and team leader of the Central South Dakota SWAT team, a sergeant within the patrol division and most recently as the Administrative Captain. Jones holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of South Dakota.