Jones County Fatal Crash

MURDO, S.D. – Two people died Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash west of Murdo.

The names of the individuals involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

The 2013 Freightliner was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 when it entered the median and went into the westbound lanes of Interstate 90. The 2017 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound and struck the side of the Freightliner’s trailer. Both the Freightliner and Dodge Ram entered the north ditch. The trailer and Dodge Ram both caught fire. The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram were pronounced dead at the scene.

All three individuals were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Jones County Sheriff, Murdo Fire Department, Kadoka Fire Department, Midland Fire Department and Jones County Ambulance.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.