Joining Forces Helps Connect Veterans, Families to Resources to Help Combat Post Traumatic Stress Injuries

Today (June 27, 2018) is “Post-Traumatic Stress Injury Awareness Day” in South Dakota– a day to reflect on the causes, symptoms and treatment of post-traumatic stress injuries.

Erin Bultje is the state Department of Veteran’s Affairs program manager and executive director for South Dakota Joining Forces. She says Joining Forces is a new facet of the veteran’s department.

Bultje says the South Dakota Joining Forces website provides veterans and their families with one place to go to find an array of resources.

South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry Zimmerman says awareness of PTSI can be divided into three themes. Learn, connect and share. Zimmerman says take the mystery out of PTSI by learning more about the invisible wounds and the treatments that are available. Reach out to someone and give support, and help spread the word that resources are available.