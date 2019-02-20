Johnson sworn in as Hughes Co. sheriff

Darin Johnson is officially the new Hughes County Sheriff.

He was sworn in during the county commission meeting yesterday (Tues.) evening. Johnson’s appointment is for two years, until the next general election in 2020, when he will have to run for election, should he choose to do so.

Johnson was appointed interim sheriff in mid-January, filling the position vacated by Mike Leidholt when he took the job as the Secretary of Corrections for the State of South Dakota.

Photo: Judge Brown gives Johnson the oath of office.