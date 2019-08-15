Johnny Smith Memorial Sculpture Garden is complete

The Johnny Smith Memorial Sculpture Garden at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre is complete.

The unveiling of the third and final statue, made by TR Chytka, portrays Clint Johnson’s second round ride on Kicking Bear during the 1985 National Finals Rodeo. Both Chytka and Johnson were present for the unveiling during 10th anniversary activities at the Rodeo Center over the weekend (Aug. 10).

Miniature Clint Johnson, Casey Tibbs and Billy Etbauer bronze statues, sculpted by Chytka, are available for purchases through the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center. The public is welcome to visit the sculpture garden and the museum at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center year round.

For more information, call 605-494-1094 or visit caseytibbs.com.