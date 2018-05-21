John W. “Jack” Mitchell & JoDeen “Jo” Morsch Mitchell

PIERRE, SD –

John W. “Jack” Mitchell age 86 and his wife, JoDene Morsch Mitchell age 85 died May 12 and May 14, respectively. For a couple who were rarely apart during their 63-year marriage, it is fitting they passed away within a 2 day span. Jack and Jo were married February 19, 1955 in Hinckley, Illinois. On Valentine’s Day 2018, Jack sent Jo a rose and signed the card, “to the love of my life.” In that very sweet moment, Jo looked up and quipped, “I wonder what he did now.” Throughout their marriage, Jo and Jack provided balance for each other with Jo gently softening Jack’s firmly held beliefs and strong convictions while still supporting his efforts. Jo recently commented, “I know he made me a better person, and I hope I made him a better man.”

The Mitchells lived for a number of years in Greendale, Wisconsin, before moving to Pierre in 1969 when Jack took over as chief of the FAA’s Flight Service Station. Jo worked at Medical Associates Clinic primarily in the records department for more than 36 years.

The couple had two children Terry Mitchell Disburg (Leo) of Pierre and John P. Mitchell of Mesa, Arizona and two grandchildren, Julia Disburg and Robert Disburg.

In addition to their love of their children and grandchildren, the two loved their friends and community. Jack had many city-wide projects he advocated for and often helped individuals behind the scenes without their knowledge. They together participated in many clubs and organizations, Job’s Daughters and the Masonic Lodge, only to mention a few. Jack was active in the Shriners, and Jo enjoyed serving the Job’s Daughters as well joining any canasta game she could find. They were fans of Pierre Post 8 baseball and had reserved seating for many years so that they could enjoy the games. Following the death of their grandson, Robert in 2003, Jack and Jo started the Pennies for Robert fund at Countryside Hospice to assist area cancer patients with costs of traveling to or from Pierre for treatments. To date, this fund has raised approximately $150,000 to directly assist local families.

Jack and Jo were known for their bickering and great love, welcoming friends and family into their home, and armchair coaching and cheering for the Chicago Cubs and cursing of the Green Bay Packers. Those who knew Jack well will remember his frequently used earthy comment of, “you’re sh___ing me!” and Jo’s preferred less-earthy response of, “oh, phiff!” Despite Jo’s sweetness, she could hold her own if ever crossed.

Appropriately, joint services will be held as follow: Visitation will be at Feigum Funeral home on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 from 5-7pm, with Prayer Service to follow. Funeral will be at Trinity Episcopal church on Wednesday May 23, 2018 at 10 am, interment to follow at Riverside cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations may be made to: Pennies for Robert Fund at Countryside Hospice in Pierre.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com