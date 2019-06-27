John Hines 1946 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – John Hines, 73, of San Tan Valley, AZ, formerly of Pierre died on Sunday, June 23 at the Hospice of the Valley Dobson Home. Visitation and funeral services will be July 11th and 12th. The place and times are still pending. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

John Thomas Hines was born in Pierre, SD, on March 22, 1946 to Bob and Ruth Hines. John attended the Pierre Public School System and graduated HS in 1964. He married Barbara Ugland, they moved to Chicago in 1966 where John worked for the world’s largest retail camera store. There, Brian T. Hines was born in 1968. In the late 60s he was hired as regional sales manager for AIC Photo, a camera manufacturer and distributor, which required a move to Detroit. During a summer vacation back to South Dakota, a high school friend talked him into taking flying lessons and from there he went on to gain professional flying status. In the 70s in addition to his sales job, he flew as a first officer for an international cargo airplane, hauling car parts for the then “big three” auto makers. In late 1976, they returned to Pierre to open Hines Photo Center, which operated until 1992 when digital photography started to appear. John started Video Production Services that same year. In 2004 he started spending the winters in Arizona and drag racing in Pierre during the summer. In 2008 after being single for many years, John met Karen Hall through e-harmony.com and they were married in Salt Lake City in February of 2009. Karen moved to Pierre and they continued spending the summers running the video business during the week and drag racing on the weekends, before selling out and retiring in 2011. The couple then traveled via motor coach and in 2012 built a new home in San Tan Valley, Arizona, where they continued to live.

During his career, John graduated from the Winona School of Photography, Mid America Institute of Photography, and studied under six of the top 10 professional photographers in the US (at that time). He was a member of the Professional Photographers Association, the Pierre Elks Lodge, where he served as Exalted Ruler and the Masonic Lodge. John was a volunteer with the Pierre Ambulance Service for 12 years. Professional flying was always in the background. He acquired over 10,000 flying hours, including piloting for three former SD Governors and four former SD Attorney Generals.

John was preceded in death by a still born sister, his parents, and most, but not all, of his relatives.

John leaves his wife of 10 years, Karen, his son Brian, his step sons; Craig Hall of Salt Lake City, Brett (Emily) Hall and grandchildren; Tatum and Tanner, granddaughter Brittney (Vinnie) all of California and several relatives from Karen’s side.