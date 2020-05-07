John Anderson 1941 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – John E. Anderson, 79, of Pierre, SD, passed away on April 24, 2020, at Avantara Pierre.

He was born March 30, 1941, in Ainsworth, Iowa. His parents were Glenn and Hazel (Kelsey) Anderson. He was raised in Crawfordsville, Iowa, and graduated in 1959 from Crawfordsville High School. After his graduation from the University of Iowa he began his career as a newspaper photographer at the Milwaukee Journal. In 1967 he joined the Forum in Fargo, North Dakota, in the same capacity. Later on John taught journalism classes at Moorhead State University, Moorhead, Minnesota, and photography at North Dakota State University in Fargo.

On January 1, 1997, John began what he described as “the best years of my life”: Editor of the Varmint Hunter Magazine in Pierre. He retired in May, 2015. He was a lifelong hunter and traveled to South Africa several times. Other trips were taken to Australia and Argentina.

John married Claudia Anderson on December 10, 1977.

He is survived by his wife; niece Sharon Hall of Ankeny, IA; nephews Douglas Gipple of Mahwah, NJ; Daniel Gipple of Harpsden, England; Greg Hall of Scottsdale, AZ; and brother-in-law Craig Gipple of Wayne, NJ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his two sisters, Margaret Gipple of Wayne, NJ and Mary Hall of Iowa City, IA.

Due to concerns of the COVID-19 virus, a memorial will be held later after it is safe to do so.

Thank you Avantara Pierre for the loving care John received.