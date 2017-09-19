Jody Heemstra News/Farm Director of Dakota Radio Group

PIERRE SD – (DRG News) – Dakota Radio Group is pleased to announce and welcome News and Farm Director Jody Heemstra.

Jody Heemstra has 19 years of radio broadcast experience. She grew up on her family’s small crop and dairy farm in southeast South Dakota where she was active in both FFA and 4-H. Heemstra holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Journalism from South Dakota State University.

Heemstra’s early years in radio news were at local radio stations in Milbank and Sioux Falls in South Dakota and Storm Lake in Iowa. She spent 13 years in Watertown, SD, working in both the news and farm departments where she helped provide relevant, accurate information for a group of six stations. She spent two years in Grand Forks, ND, as part of a agriculture radio network team and most recently served as the public affairs manager for the South Dakota Department of Agriculture.

Heemstra is a Class V graduate of the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership program. She is a member of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) and has served as the West Region vice president. Heemstra has broadcast information from local, state, regional and national events. She has been recognized for her communications talents by several of the state’s agricultural organizations, the Associated Press and the NAFB.

Former News Director Dorene Foster will stay on at Dakota Radio Group as a full time announcer with her role on air Monday-Friday 4pm-8pm on 1060 AM KGFX and Monday-Friday 2pm-7pm on 94.5 KPLO FM along with weekends on air 10am-2pm KJBI 100.1 FM, 2pm-7pm KPLO 94.5 FM and 10am-2pm KGFX 1060 AM.