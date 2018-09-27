Jody Andersen 1939 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Judy Andersen, 79, of Pierre, passed away Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre. A visitation will be held Sunday September 30, 2018 from 5:00-7:00pm at Feigum Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Monday October 1, 2018 at Madison Avenue Church of Christ in Pierre with Interment at Riverside Cemetery.

Judy Louise (Hoyt) Andersen, 79 of Pierre, South Dakota passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

She was born on June 16th, 1939 to Gene and Liz Hoyt in Pierre, South Dakota.

Judy lived most of her life in the Fort Pierre and Pierre area. When Judy was young her family lived and grew up at Fort Bennett. When the Oahe Dam was being built, they moved to Mission Ridge.

Judy went to country school until the 8th grade and then she moved to Pierre and lived in the Governors Residence while going to High School at Riggs High School and she graduated in 1957.

Judy married Keith Lappe on November 30, 1958 in Blunt, South Dakota. To this union three daughters were born, Nancy Jo, Lori Ann and Sheri Lynn.

Judy and Keith lived in several places through their marriage. Keith worked on the Oahe Dam for awhile. They then moved to different areas for Keith’s work. In the late 60’s they moved to Montana for work. In 1974 Keith and Judy divorced and Judy and the girls moved back to Fort Pierre to be closed to her family.

After moving back to Fort Pierre Judy was working three jobs to support her and her girls. She was a very hard working lady and did a great job of raising the girls. Judy babysat several little kids through her life and loved do it so much.

Judy then started work for the Tuberculous Lab for the State. She loved her working at the lab. In 1979 she married Bill Andersen out at the little white church out by the Dam. That church had been brought up from Fort Bennett before the Dam was built.

Judy and Bill worked Bingo at the Moose for several years.

Judy was a member of the Moose Lodge in Ft. Pierre.

Judy loved to crochet afghans and towels, embroidery pillow cases and quilts. She loved to watch the jewelry show on TV and Polka shows. Judy loved watching her grandchildren grow up and was always wanted to know what they were doing and was very proud of their accomplishments.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Liz Hoyt, husband Bill Andersen, sister and brother-in-law, June and Rusty Curtis, brother, Jim Hoyt, a very special little girl Jayla Rodriguez.

She is survived by her three daughters, Nancy (Joe) Davis of Pawnee City, NE, Lori (Willey) Steely of Pierre, SD, Sheri Lappe of Pierre, SD, step daughters, Cindy Andersen of Sioux Falls and Darleen, grandchildren, Brian (Leah) Lappe of Pierre, SD, Floyd Lappe and fiancé Nicole Caulk of Pierre, SD, Hannah Davis of Lincoln, NE, Andrew Davis of Lincoln, NE, adopted grandkids, Jaymason & Tyson Bramble & Gavin of Pierre, SD, Garett Whipple & fiancé Nicole Bury and Reid of Rapid City, SD, step grandson David, nephews, Todd Hoyt of Norman, OK, Scott (Mary) Hoyt of Harold, SD, Brad Curtis, North Dakota, Rocky (Debbie) Curtis of Ft. Pierre, SD, and Special Cousin Dayle Angyal ,several cousins, great nephews and nieces and several friends.