Job Openings at Interstate Information Centers

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism is now accepting applications to fill seasonal positions for travel counselors and supervisors at six Welcome Center locations along interstates 29 and 90.

Travel counselors are needed from May through September (or October, depending on location) to assist visitors with travel needs, answer questions and promote South Dakota’s travel opportunities. Applicants must be high school graduates and possess knowledge of South Dakota’s history and visitor attractions, basic computer skills, and excellent communication skills.

The Welcome Centers are open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and are located along interstates 29 and 90 near New Effington, Salem, Chamberlain, Vivian and Spearfish. There will also be travel counselors stationed within the Minuteman Missile National Historic Site Visitor Center at I-90 Exit 131, which is located about 20 miles east of Wall, S.D.

The centers near Chamberlain and Spearfish will remain open until mid-October to accommodate out-of-state hunters and increased numbers of travelers during the fall season. The Minuteman Missile Site Visitor Center will also be staffed with travel counselors through mid-October. All other centers will close in mid-September.

Seasonal applications may be obtained from South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation offices, or by visiting www.SDVisit.com.

The application deadline is Feb. 2, 2018. Contact Nate Johnson with the South Dakota Department of Tourism at 1-800-952-3625 with questions. The employment announcement and the job description can be found at this Dropbox link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zg0uim2g51n43y1/AAADxk4R3lHJl7vz64yOm0HVa?dl=0.