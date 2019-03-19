Jim Ogan 1928 – 2019

BLUNT, SD – Jim Ogan 91, of Blunt, passed away on March 14, 2019 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre SD. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Pierre.

James G. Ogan was born January 14, 1928 to Jerald (JP) and Verna (Meurer) Ogan in Amboy, Illinois. The family moved to the Blunt area in 1946.

On September 10, 1948 he married Norma Osterkamp in Omaha, NE and they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in 2016. Together they had four children; Michael (Patty) Ogan, Steven Ogan and (Catherine), Neil (Susan) Ogan, and Kenneth (Mary) Ogan. Jim was blessed with seven grandchildren; Colin (Sara) Ogan, Justin (Roseanna) Ogan, Bryan (DeLynn) Hanson, Triston Curry, Ryan (Nicole) Ogan, Andy Ogan, and Troy (Cindy) Ogan and eight great-grandchildren; Ethan, Nyah, Maddox, Kady, Chase, Timber Rose, Jamie and Alex.

Jim, along with his sons, farmed and ranched near Blunt. Jim and his wife Norma enjoyed bowling together as singles or pairing up with couples. They also enjoyed going to various places for Square Dancing in their earlier years, and many meals with life-long friends.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Charles (Pete) Ogan and his wife Carol, his sister-in-law Lois Welch and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife Norma, his parents, brothers Clifford (Kip) Ogan, George Ogan, and daughter-in-law Doris Ogan.