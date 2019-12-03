Jerry Leidholt 1932 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Jerome “Jerry” Morris Leidholt passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November, 28 2019 at the hospital in McAllen, Texas.

Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, SD with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre at a later date.

Jerry was born in to a large farming family on November 28, 1932 in Bowdle, SD to Henry and Lydia (Schlepp) Leidholt. At the age of 13, Jerry mourned the death of his father Henry. He graduated from Bowdle High School in 1950. Following graduation he joined the Navy. At the age of 19, while serving in the Navy, Jerry mourned the passing of his mother Lydia.

Following his discharge from the Navy, Jerry relocated to Pierre, SD to work on the construction of Oahe Dam. Jerry married Shirley Wittler and together they had two sons. In 1960, Jerry started Leidholt Cooling and Heating in Pierre. Jerry was also a member of the Pierre Fire Department from 1967 to 1976.

In 1983, he married Corrine Wiebe (Sullivan) and gained 3 stepsons.

Jerry served as president of the SD Association of Plumbing Heating Cooling Contractors and the Izaak Walton League. Jerry also served on the SD Department of Transportation Commission.

Jerry loved goose hunting at the “Goose Camp” in the 1970s. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing, camping and spending time with family. He was also an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings.

Jerry retired from Leidholt, McNeely and Leidholt in 2007. He lived with his wife Corrine at Spring Creek, SD in the summers and in Mission, TX in the winters.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lydia Leidholt; his siblings Bernice (Norman) Lindbloom, Ted (Irma) Leidholt, Rueben Leidholt, Mabel (Paul) Schumacher, Vivian (Palmer) Schumacher, Lucille (Delbert) Schiale, Bert Leidholt, and Shirley (Bob) David.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 36 years, Corinne Leidholt; his sister Janice (Dan) Bergeson; his sons Ken (Johna) Leidholt and Ron (Cari) Leidholt; his stepsons TJ (Jamie) Wiebe, Troy (Jeri) Wiebe and Trevor (Amber) Wiebe; his sisters-in-law Ruth (Rueben) Leidholt and Virginia (Bert) Leidholt and his brother-in-law Bob (Shirley) David; 15 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who were all a huge part of his life.

