Jerry Erbe 1932 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Jerry Erbe, 85, of Pierre, died Friday, April 20 at Avera Maryhouse. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Thursday, April 26 at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Services will be 10:00am, Friday, April 27 at Faith Lutheran Church with burial at Riverside Cemetery

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Jerry Erbe spread love in every direction.

He was born on May 21st, 1932 on the family farm near Staples, Minnesota, to Edward John (Ted) and Cora (Hand) Erbe. Jerry was the oldest of 6 children and developed an incredible work ethic while growing up on the farm…just one of his many amazing attributes. While attending high school he began working at the Staples Theatre. After graduating in 1950, he continued in what turned out to be a life-long and much loved career. In that same year he also met Lois Biskey, the love of his life. Their marriage in 1951 was blessed with 4 children, 5 grand-children, and 12 great-grandchildren. Their love of family also resulted in them adopting the entire Long Do family. This added 2 more children, 2 grand-children, and 5 great-grand children to the family. In 1957, Jerry moved his family to Pierre and began to manage the 3 movie theaters. One of his favorite “responsibilities” was being the Clown for the Kiddie Matinee on Saturday afternoon. By the way… He knew that you only had one birthday a year… but gleefully gave you the birthday candy every week anyway!

Jerry was active his entire life. He especially enjoyed outdoor activities that encompassed family and friends. His natural love of life and people meant that, for him, there were no strangers.

Throughout his life, Jerry’s Christian principles were always on display. His servant’s heart, compassion, integrity, and humor positively “infected” everyone he touched. This, after all, is his legacy.

Along with his humble goodness, we remember him hollering the words “Night-Night” throughout the house at bedtime. It is now our turn to say “Night-Night, Dad”… while honoring his legacy by spreading that same goodness.

Jerry is survived by Lois, his Wife of 67 years; children, Carol Harrmann (Pierre), Wanda (Hughes) Erbe (Grand Junction, CO), Mike (Santa Cruz, CA) and Jeri (Pierre); 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; children of the heart Long, Tuyet, Vi, and Vu Do; sister Darlene (Frank) Doyle; brother Allen (Barb) Erbe; brothers-in-law Doug Squires and Byron Biskey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois’ parents, brother Gene, sisters Elaine Squires and LeAnn Mertens; brothers-in-law Bob Mertens and Doug Biskey; son-in-law Don Hughes.

In lieu of flowers/plants, please direct memorials to:

Faith Lutheran Church or Countryside Hospice Memory Center (both in Pierre, SD).

“Well done, thou good and faithful servant.” (Matthew 25:23)