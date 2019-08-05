Jerry Clown 1972 – 2019

DUPREE, SD – Jerry Allen Clown, 46, of Dupree, entered the spirit world Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at I.H.S. Hospital, Eagle Butte.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Dupree Multipurpose Building, Dupree. Burial will follow in the Dupree City Cemetery. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Dupree Multipurpose Building, with a procession from the 4-mile corner east of Eagle Butte at 4:00 p.m.

Jerry Allen Clown ‘Toka Ole’ was born in Eagle Butte, SD on December 5, 1972 to Roland L. Clown and Ruthy Little Wounded. Jerry was raised by his grandparents Nathan and Flora Little Wounded, aunties Carol and Karen Little Wounded, his Ina (Mom) Helene Circle Eagle, Doug and Cody Crow Ghost Sr. Family while he attended Haskell University. We also would like to thank everyone who took care of him throughout his glorious life.

He attended grade school at Dupree, Jr. High – High School and graduated from Cheyenne Eagle Butte High School – Braves Class of 1991. Universities attended includ Northern State, Black Hills State, SIPPI and Haskell Indian Nations. He also attended the Missionary School at Cook School, Tempe, AZ, Y.M.C.A. and Placerville Camps. Employment included the CRST Housing Authority, CRST Field Health, I.H.S. Medical Records, Pharmacy, Fire Fighter, Black Hills Forestry, Cultural Preservation, Burger King, Motel 6, Diamond A, Door to Door Salesman, Macy’s Sales Rep. (New Jersey), UPS (Minneapolis), UPS Sonic Air (Albuquerque, NM), A.N.A.T.I.V.E. Flute Artist and was our Movie Star in the creation of Riding with Ghosts Documentary (2005).

He was our fun-loving and humble Lakota-Gypsy, loved to laugh and tease, story-teller, traveler of the world, meet new people, mentor, liked to play dice (10,000) and cards (made his own rules up throughout the game LOL) and playing his flute. He had a special bond with his cousins, Kacie, Karri, Karmen, Robbie and Wanda. Avid fan of the Denver Broncos!!!

He is survived by his brothers: Marlo Clown of Albuquerque, NM, nephew, Wayanka, niece, Masani, Conroy Clown of Eagle Butte, SD, Stuart Clown of Busby, MT, Nathan Little Wounded of Dallas, TX, Michael Little Wounded, Dupree, SD, Tyler and Tanner of Minneapolis, MN; sisters: Rolynn Clown, nephews, Robert and Joseph, Desiree Clown of Eagle Butte, SD, Jenny Jeffries of Dupree, SD, nephews, Daryen and Talyn, Tia Clown of Busby, MT, Larie Lee Clown of Busby, MT, Ina Helene Circle Eagle of Eagle Butte, SD, Ina Ruth Little Wounded of Minnesota; Tunwins: Carol Rave of Wash, Karen Little Wounded of Dupree, JoLynn (Servando) Little Wounded of Rapid City, Dorothy Little Wounded of Rapid City, Patty Little Wounded of Eagle Butte, SD, Mary and Kay Clown of Eagle Butte; Leksi’s: Jimmy (Charlene) Little Wounded of Rapid City, Richard (June) Clown of Keams Canyon, AZ, Unci Maida (Wesley) LeBeau, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roland Larry Clown; brother, Rick Powers “Sugar Bear”; sister, Jessica Nichols; nephew, Jeramiah Clown; grandparents: Nathan and Flora Little Wounded and James and Annie Clown; cousin, Brenda Veit; and friend Whoope Claymore.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Jerry’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)