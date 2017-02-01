Funeral services for Jerome Rossow, 85, of Herreid will be at 2 PM, Friday February 3, 2017, at the Herreid Assembly of God Church. Visitation will start at 5 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM at Thursday at the church. Jerome passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Selby Good Samaritan Center. Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge is in charge of arrangements.

Jerome Kramer Rossow was born August 22, 1931 at Bowdle, SD, to Cecelia Kramer Rossow and Charles Rossow. He attended McKinley Grade School, graduated with Herreid High School’s class of 1948, received a teaching certificate from Northern State College, Aberdeen, SD, and attended Westmar College of LeMars, Iowa.

Jerome taught country school for a year. On July 22, 1951, he married Arlouene Mae Deibert. He served in the U.S. Army, Artillery Division 1952-54 with nine of those months in Korea. After his discharge Jerome took over the family farm. Jerome loved the Lord and his family. He instilled a strong work ethic in his children. He took pride in what he did, including his crops and livestock. Arlouene and Jerome served as foster parents for five years. He was active in the Herreid Assembly of God Church. He was a member of the Jacob A. Heinrich Legion Post 170 of Herreid.

Jerome is survived by his four children, Gary (Sharon) of Rapid City, Roberta (Loren) Kambestad of Rapid City, Joyce (Keith) Singer of Elwood, IN, Tim (Shari) of Herreid; eight grandchildren, Shari Maturano, Lora Kambestad, Marshall Kambestad, Matthew Metz, Nathan Metz, Jonathan Metz, Amanda Rossow, and Charlie Rossow and six great-grandchildren, Hendrix Metz, Jameson Metz, Landon Metz, Hudson Metz, Gracie Metz, and Dante Maturano. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Lorraine Venhuizen of Rapid City, and brother-in-law, Wilmer (Bernice) Deibert of Ipswich, SD and numerous nephews and nieces.

Jerome was preceded in death by his wife, Arlouene, (Aug.2016), his parents, brother, Orval, son-in-law, Larry Metz, daughter-in-law, Sandy Rossow, sisters-in-law, Marie and Muriel, and brothers-in-law, Tony Venhuizen and Erwin Deibert.