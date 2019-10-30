Jerald “Jerry” Tibbs 1945 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Jerald “Jerry” Tibbs, 74, of Pierre, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00pm, Monday, November 4, 2019 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ with interment following at Scotty Philip Cemetery.

Jerald Lee Tibbs was born February 13, 1945 in Pierre, SD to John W. and Mildred E. (Kirley) Tibbs. Jerry attended school in Fort Pierre, graduating high school in 1963. He then went on to attain a business degree from National College in Rapid City. It was there that he met Georgia Thompson. They married in 1968. They were blessed by the birth of their daughter Karen in 1971 whom graced their lives for a short three months prior to her passing away. Their family was completed by the addition of their son Brian in 1975. Jerry was later married to Kayle Rice.

Following his graduating college, Jerry went to work ranching in the Murdo area before becoming employed by the Stanley County Highway Department. He then served as a dispatcher for the Pierre Police Department where he retired after more than twenty years of service. Jerry also served as Stanley County Coroner for many years. Following his formal retirement, he went on to manage the Pierre Senior Citizens Center, a position he thoroughly enjoyed as he spent time with good friends and got to play cards (one of his favorite pastimes).

Jerry was a faithful servant who took great comfort in the knowledge of his lord and savior Jesus Christ. He was a very active member of the UCC where he served as a lay minister for many years.

Jerry is survived by his son Brian (fiancé Chelsee) Tibbs, grandchildren: Sklyer, Bella, Emilee, Colin and Tyler, “Aunt Jo” (Jim) Jones, and a host of cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Karen, along with numerous aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name.