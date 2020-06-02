Jensen named next Chief Justice for South Dakota Supreme Court

South Dakota Supreme Court Justices have selected Justice Steven R. Jensen to serve as the next Chief Justice of the state’s highest court.

Jensen, a resident of Union County, grew up on a farm near Wakonda. He became a circuit judge in 2003 and was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2017.

In response to his election, Jensen says, “We need no reminder today that we continue to face challenges ahead, but I am truly looking forward to serving the people of South Dakota as Chief Justice. I am grateful to Chief Justice David Gilbertson who leaves the court system in a strong position. I can only hope to carry on his legacy of innovation and dedication to a strong and independent judiciary that provides invaluable services to our citizens.”

The Chief Justice is the administrative head of the South Dakota court system which has 586 employees and an annual operating budget of $58 million dollars. The Chief Justice also works very closely with the Governor and the Legislature on matters related to the court system in South Dakota.

Justice Jensen will assume the office of Chief Justice immediately upon the retirement of Chief Justice Gilbertson in January, 2021.