Jenny Wegner 1955 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Jennifer Katherine Wegner was born on August 10, 1955 to Hank and Betty (Ihli) Wegner in Pierre. She passed away on February 4, 2018 at her home in Pierre, SD at age 62. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 8 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 9, with burial at Riverside Cemetery to follow.

Jenny, Judy, Jim, Hank and Betty lived in Pierre for only a short time before moving to Jupiter, Florida during the kids’ earlier school years. Their time living in Florida instilled a great love for the water, sailing and enjoying the sun. In the late sixties, the Wegner family moved back to Pierre to begin running the Wegner Auto Company. Jenny’s childhood was spent dancing, playing sports, camping and being on the river.

Jenny graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1974 and attended the University of South Dakota, where she was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. She graduated in 1978 with a degree in HPER before going to work for the Black Hills Workshop in Rapid City.

In 1986, her father, Hank, bought Holst Motors acquiring the Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep Franchise. He then lured her back to Pierre to manage these franchises and be a saleswoman at Wegner Auto. Jenny and her brother, Jim, took over the dealership in 1992, and became fourth-generation Wegner Auto owners.

On March 18, 1988, Jenny married Michael (Boo) Boocock and they had two children, Bryan Henry and Sara Katherine. Raising children was Jenny’s greatest joy, and her lust for life increased with motherhood.

The Wegner-Boocock family spent many vacations in Florida, and took other family trips to Washington D.C., Hawaii, Colorado, and most recently a trip to San Diego, which was their last family trip. Jenny loved spending summer days, especially the Fourth of July, on their pontoon boat and camping on Lake Oahe with family and friends.

Jenny cherished her time with loved ones at both the Wegner family cabin and their personal cabin near Rochford. The time spent in the Black Hills were some of her most treasured memories.

Jenny will be remembered as a dearly loved member of her “hood,” and the Church Ladies. She had a sense of humor that would make you roll with laughter. Jenny was beautiful inside and out. Anyone who knew her was blessed.

Jenny was not only a wonderful mother and friend, but also a profound community supporter. She donated to education, youth activities, advocacy groups and many other community organizations. Jenny served on the boards of the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce and the Pierre Economic Development Corp. She chaired the parish council of Saints Peter & Paul Church and was president of St. Joseph’s Home & School Association. In 2005 she received the Prairie Family Business of the Year Award from the University of South Dakota Business School.

She had a continuous drive to empower the community and its members. She will be remembered for impacting everyone in her life, including hundreds of trick-or-treaters who would come for the best treats at the Boo house on Halloween.

Jenny’s commitment to her Wegner Auto family was evident in how she cared for employees and their families. Her leadership in the auto industry was recognized when she was the first woman to be named as the South Dakota Auto Dealer of the year and was one of two women to be nominated for the national 2016 TIME Dealer of the Year award. She truly took the title of sales women to the next level.

Jenny is survived by her husband, Mike (Boo) Boocock, children Bryan and Sara, brother Jim (Beverly), sister Judy (Kirk), nieces, Drew and Taylor, uncle Tony (Sharon), aunt Helen and brother-in-law, Gerry (Reva). She is also survived by her lifelong buddies, neighborhood friends, and her Wegner Auto family.

Jenny was preceded in death by her parents, Hank and Betty Wegner; parents-in-law,

Jim and Geraldine Boocock; and brother-in-law, Jim Boocock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Jenny Wegner Memorial at P.O. Box 339. Arrangements are being handled by Feigum Funeral home and condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.