Jennifer Gayle Hayes Davis 1980 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Jennifer Gayle Hayes Davis, 38, met an untimely death on November, 17, 2018 in a car accident. She was taking her family to a Special Olympics event in Sioux Falls, SD. There will be a Memorial Service when all her children are home from the hospital.

Jennifer Gayle Hayes was born August 24, 1980 to Barbara Helen McVay Johnson and Enos Nelson Hayes, in Pierre, SD. Jennifer grew up in Pierre and attended Riggs High School. Her Dad passed away when she was 6 years old and her Mom died when she was 16 years old. She lived with her sister, Diane, and her family during these years.

Her independent spirit took her to Kansas for a short time and then she returned Pierre. As a single parent, she knew she had to work, and her decision to apply for and work as a CNA at Pierre Care and Rehabilitation Center (formerly Golden Living center) was a defining moment for her. There, she found love, friendship, and support from her coworkers as well as the residents. Jennifer worked for 18 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant, caring for her extended family, picking up extra shifts, working late…anything she could do for the residents.

Jennifer married Jason Davis, January 16, 2004. They separated, and Jennifer continued to work and care for her family. Times weren’t always easy but she never complained or asked for any assistance.

Her children have described her as the “Best Mom in the World”. She loved to laugh, always had a smile, would tell them funny jokes, and play tricks on them. They would go camping at Farm Island, Oahe Dam, or West Bend. They camped many times with their adopted grandparents and wonderful friends, Martha and Todd Hieb, and also attended the annual “Family Reunion” with aunts and uncles and cousins. As the children grew older, and got involved in Special Olympics bowling and other activities, Jennifer was their cheerleader and traveled with them to events. The kids say she made the best Chicken Noodle Soup! Other specialties were BBQ’s, Goulash and Spaghetti. She was a busy mom, getting the kids to church activities, making holiday’s fun, school work, and family gatherings.

Jennifer is survived by her children, Trevor Hayes, Tanisha Davis, Caleb Davis and Spencer Davis, all of Pierre, SD; siblings: Pat and Dave Miller, Groton, SD, Clifford Johnson, Pierre, SD, Linda Sullivan (Joe Meinen), Vivian, SD, David Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, Diane Johnson, Pierre, SD, Monte (Darlene) Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, Donna Carda, Pierre, SD, Sheryl Johnson, Pierre, SD, 14 nieces and nephews, many aunts and uncles and cousins, very special friends, Todd and Martha Hieb, “Grandma” LaDean Kane, and John Roether, all of her co-workers who have been so supportive, and all their friends of the Special Olympics family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Barb and Enos Hayes, Uncle’s Gerald O’Daniel, Alan O‘Daniel, Larry O”Daniel, and Aunt’s Judy Bouchie and Sharon Holley.