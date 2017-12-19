Jenkins Jr. Named National Freshman of the Week

BROOKINGS, S.D. – CBS Sports and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association have named South Dakota State’s David Jenkins Jr. as the National Freshman of the Week, announced Tuesday on CBSSports.com. Jenkins averaged 23 points, four 3-pointers, four rebounds and 1.5 steals per game last week, shooting 47.2 percent from the field with an 8-for-17 effort from long range. He made the most of his first career start against North Dakota on Dec. 12, playing 29 minutes with 15 points and a career-high seven rebounds in a 99-63 Jackrabbit victory. The Tacoma, Washington native is off to a stellar start in his rookie campaign, leading the team with 38 3-pointers while putting up 15.0 points per contest.

(Courtesy Photo)