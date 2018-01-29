Jeannette Protexter 1931 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Funeral service for Jeannette Joy Protexter, 86, of Pierre and formerly of Aberdeen, SD, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre. The Rev. Dr. Cory J. Rajek will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery near Clark, SD.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Faith Lutheran.

Jeannette died Jan. 8, 2018, at Maryhouse in Pierre.

Jeannette was born on April 1, 1931, to Mable and Arnold Warkenthien on a farm south of Clark. Her father passed away when she was 5 and at that time she, her mother, sister Lois and brother Virgil all moved to Clark, where Jeannette graduated from high school in 1949.

After attending South Dakota State College in Brookings, SD, for one year, Jeannette decided to attend Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen and obtained a two-year teaching certificate. She taught in Redfield and Highmore, SD. During this time, the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Protexter, was away serving his country in the United States Army. She married Dick on May 31, 1953, in the Plymouth Congregational Church in Clark.

Jeannette chose to stay home until their three children were out of grade school, then returned to Northern State University to complete her Bachelor of Science degree. She then taught at May Overby Elementary School for many years, retiring in 1989.

Jeannette and Dick were avid supporters of NSU and shared an interest in travel, taking numerous trips across the US and abroad. She was a consummate conversationalist who truly cared what others had to say or what they were doing. She loved to read, shop and play bridge. Many summers were spent relaxing and reading at their Richmond Lake cabin.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre, Questers and many other civic and charitable organizations in Aberdeen.

Survivors include one daughter, Lori (Tom) Nast, of Folsom, CA; two sons, Bill (Amy) Protexter of Scottsdale, AZ, and Jim (Jackie) Protexter of Pierre; and six grandchildren, Hannah Nast, Patrick Nast, Bennett Protexter, Taylor Protexter, Evan (Angie) Protexter and Graham Protexter.

Her husband Dick, sister Lois and one infant son preceded her in death.

Pallbearers will be Jeannette’s six grandchildren.

The family prefers memorials to Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, SD, 57501.