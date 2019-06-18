Jean Rounds to Begin Cancer Treatment

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) says his wife, Jean, will begin cancer treatment. “Many families have successfully dealt with this and we are no different. Jean is resilient and strong, we have the support of friends and family, and Jean will receive treatment from a highly-qualified team of doctors. However, prayer has the power a human hand does not. To the countless South Dakotans who have generously asked how they can help, we are grateful for prayers for Jean and for our family as Jean begins cancer treatment.” After numerous tests over the course of several weeks, Jean was diagnosed with having a malignant high-grade aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve. Following consultation with her doctors in South Dakota, Mike and Jean will travel to Rochester, Minnesota, this week to begin her treatment at The Mayo Clinic. Specific treatment is unknown at this time. Photo credit: US Sen. Mike Rounds Facebook page.