Jean Rounds responding well to cancer treatment

Jean Rounds is responding well to her cancer treatments.

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds and his wife Jean released an update today (Thurs.).

The couple says after multiple rounds of chemo, Jean’s tumor shrunk in half and a CT scan showed no signs of the tumor spreading or metastasizing. They says the chemo is working as intended and Jean continues to handle the treatment well. Jean will continue with the current treatment, which includes three intense days of chemotherapy followed by 18 days of recovery.

In June, Mike and Jean announced Jean was diagnosed with a high-grade, aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve. She is receiving treatment at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

The Rounds’ say the good news is a testament to the power of prayer. They say they’ve been overwhelmed by the support and prayers from their family, friends and all South Dakotans.