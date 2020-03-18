Jean Hunhoff wins Boys & Girls Club March Mega Raffle prize from DRG and First National Bank

The three finalists for this month’s Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area Mega Raffle were drawn this (Wed.) morning during the KGFX morning show.

The finalists are Mary Duvall, Angel with Angel’s Hair Salon and Jean Hunhoff.

This month’s prize is four tickets to a Minnesota Twins baseball game and a $250 travel voucher from Dakota Radio Group and First National Bank.

The month’s Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area Mega Raffle winner is Jean Hunhoff.