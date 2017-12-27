January 19 Deadline to Submit Electronic Logging Device Comments to US DOT

SD Senator Mike Rounds is encouraging South Dakota truckers and others who may be negatively affected by Electronic Logging Device (ELD) rules to voice their concerns.

Last month, the US Department of Transportation announced a 90-day delay of its ELD rules for live load truckers, which were originally scheduled to take effect Dec. 18. The US DOT is now is accepting public comments regarding agricultural commodities until Jan. 19, 2018.

Rounds says the ELD rules could have significant, real-world implications for live load truckers and the agricultural economy. He says this new rule brings to light the hours-of-service challenges for truckers who transport agricultural commodities and have long wait times at grain elevators and livestock barns.

Comments link:

https://www.regulations.gov./comment?D=FMCSA_FRDOC_0001-2476