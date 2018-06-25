Jansa’s Win State Husband Wife Golf Tournament

  • Home > 
June 25, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (sdga.org)

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Ryan and Julie Janson of Sioux Falls won the South Dakota Golf Association’s 44th State Husband-Wife Golf tournament over the weekend at the Falls at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort in Larchwood, Iowa. The Jansas fired rounds of 71-64 for a two round total 135 and a 4 shot victory over runnerup Brodie and Kelley Evans-Hullinger of Brookings. Betsy and Robb DeWitt of Sioux Falls were third with a 147. Chelsea and Nick Conway of Watertown won the Second Flight championship with a 155. The Senior Husband-Wife State champions are Bert and Cindy Olson of Sioux Falls with a 154 and two shot victory over runners up Mike and Susan Kahler. Cory and Nancy Berg of Pierre and Hillsview Golf Course finished third with a two round 158 score.


