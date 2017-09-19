Janet Fritzche 1948 – 2017

MILLER, SD – Janet Fritzsche, 69, of Miller, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017 at her home surrounded by her devoted family.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 21, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church, Miller with Rev. Dr. Brian Jones officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 20, 2017 with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the church.

Janet Kay Bottum was born on July 31, 1948, to Hazel (Lingscheit) and Clark Bottum. She graduated from Wessington High School and Sioux Valley Hospital School of Nursing in Sioux Falls. She married Douglas Fritzsche on June 14, 1969 in Wessington; sweethearts since 7th grade.

Through the years she was involved with the family business, Miller Concrete Products, Inc., was a nurse at the Avera Hand County Clinic, and served as organist at the United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church in Miller. She tried always to be a servant of God.

Her family was the love of her life. She is survived by her husband, Doug; daughter, Jennifer (David) Mercer and their children: Jack, Sam, and Eli of Blunt; son, Daniel (Megan) Fritzsche and their children: Owen and Oliver of Miller; and daughter, Jill (Seth) Doyle and their children: Miles, Ava, and Evie of Pierre; special aunt, Evelyn Froning of Miller; brother, David (Thelma) Bottum of Roscoe, IL; special grandchildren: Kelsey, Jansen (Cody), Karst, and Isaak Hunter; loving in-laws; nieces; nephews; and a host of long-time friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Janet’s arrangements.