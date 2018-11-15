Jan Larson 1942 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Jan Larson, 75, of Pierre, died Sunday, November 11 at her home. Memorial service will be 11:00am, Thursday, November 15 at the Oahe Presbyterian Church

Jan was born December 3, 1942 to Jacob and Hyacinth (Dix) Dietterle in Lemmon, SD. She grew up on a farm south of Keldron, SD, she attended country school for eight years then Lemmon High School. After graduation she attended Huron University where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

She taught elementary school in Huron, Chamberlain and Pierre. Jan was united in marriage to Larry Larson on October 16, 1971. In 1972 they moved to Onida where she worked as office manager and accountant for Larry and then in 2004 for son Darren. She opened her own business, Dakota Scentsations in the Pierre Mall in the late 90’s where she worked until she passed.

Jan will always be remembered for her love for watching her kids participate in various activities. She loved traveling around the state following her kids baseball, football and wrestling events. Her continued passion for family carried into her grandchildren’s activities. She also enjoyed golfing and bowling with friends and family.

She is survived by her three sons: Darren (Lisa) Larson, Derrick (Nicole) Larson and Stu (Kelley) Larson; grandchildren: Jade, Olivia, Hattie, Kathryn, Kylie, Ashtyn, Tate, Grady, Bohde, and Dax; sisters: Connie Garcia, of Denver, CO and Sylvia Johnson of Keldron, SD; nieces and nephews: Tracy, Eliot, Kim, Curtis and Carrie.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Janice Dietterle Larson.