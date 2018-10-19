James Wiesler 1931 – 2018

POLO, SD – James Wieseler, 86, of Polo, SD passed away, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at South Ridge Healthcare, Sioux Falls. They held a private communion service and he took his last breath during the prayers for the dying.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 22, 2018 at St. Liborius Catholic Church, Polo, SD with Father Christopher Hughes and Father Chester Murtha, presiding. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 21, 2018 followed by a 4:00 p.m. prayer service also at the church. Burial will be at a later date at the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD.

James Michael Wieseler was born on December 2, 1931, to John and Rose (Pfister) Wieseler in their home in Park Township, Hand County near Polo, South Dakota. He attended elementary school at St. Liborius School in Polo and graduated from Fairview High School in Polo, class of 1950. He attended two years of college at University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD. After his brother, George, enlisted in the Air Force, Jim returned home from college to help his parents on the farm. He was drafted into the US Army and served two years in the Korean War stateside. He returned to farm with his Dad and brother George, carrying on the family business of farming and ranching until retirement in 2006.

Jim married Marietta Smalls, from Terry, MT, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Bear Butte, SD, on October 7, 1967. Jim met Marietta at a Fireman’s Dance in Miller, SD when she came to Polo with a Presentation College classmate. To this union, they welcomed four children, Lanae, Rosemary, Laree and Rory.

Jim was involved in many community activities. He was a lector and sang with the choir at St. Liborius Church. He was a paid up for life (PUFL) member of the Richard Clement Legion Post 299 in Polo and held the offices of commander, adjutant, and treasurer. He was active in the Knights of Columbus in his younger years and was a lifetime member. He was also an active member of the National Farmers Organization (NFO) and was president of the local chapter in Hand County. He served on the Fairview Township schoolboard as president when they built the Polo High School. He was also chairman of Park Township board. After retirement from farming, Jim worked at the Ponderosa in Polo, where his quick wit was enjoyed by all.

Jim and Marietta liked to travel across the United States visiting family and friends. They made annual trips to Montana to visit Marietta’s parents and family. They also made several trips with friends and family to conventions, weddings, and site-seeing vacations. Jim enjoyed following his children’s and grandchildren’s activities.

Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marietta; his children: Lanae Wieseler, Rapid City, SD, Rosemary (Tori Bessette) Wieseler, Redford MI, Laree (Jerry) Giovannettone, Sioux Falls, SD, Rory (Jamie Sternhagen) Wieseler, Rapid City, SD; two grandchildren: John & Lane Giovannettone, Sioux Falls, SD; brother, John (Helen) Wieseler, Hazen, ND; sister, Elinor (Jim) Clingan, Westminster, MD; sisters-in-law: Delores Wieseler, Miller, SD, Joan Wieseler, Kennewick, WA; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose; one sister, Marcella; and two brothers: George and Leonard.

