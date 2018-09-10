James Swan 1954 – 2018

EAGLE BUTTE, SD – James Swan, 64, of Eagle Butte, passed away Monday, September 3, 2018 at his home in Eagle Butte.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. MDT, Monday, September 10, 2018 at the Old Agency Building, Eagle Butte. Burial will follow at the LDS Cemetery, Cherry Creek. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 9, 2018 at the Old Agency Building with a procession from the 4-mile at 5:00 p.m.

James Lester Swan, was born on August 3, 1954 in Cherry Creek, SD to the late Manuel James Swan and Angeline Ruth (Condon) Swan. James was the middle child and the only son. He had 3 older sisters, Delilah Demery, Aurelia Cisneros, Valerie Swan and 3 younger sisters, the late Irene Lara, Pamela Castro, and the late Nola Swan.

James lived in Cherry Creek and attended elementary school in Cherry Creek.

When he was entering Jr High, James transferred to Pocatello, Idaho where he attended until his junior year.

For his senior year, James returned to Cheyenne Eagle Butte and graduated in May of 1973. During the 1972-73 school year he participated in high school football.

An excerpt from the Eagle Butte News: “Defensive honors go to Jim Swan for a third time. Jim had an exceptional day and could be said to have stopped Wall all by himself in the first half. Jim ended the game with 11 scalps of the Wall Eagles. There is no question to Jim’s defensive efforts which held Wall to 6 points” (Eagle Butte News, October 26, 1972)

Jimmy Swan receives Defensive honors for the week. Jimmy Swan was especially strong in harassing the Kadoka offense by his pass rushing, demolishing end sweeps and generally stomping any Cougar in his way. In addition it should be mentioned that the defensive unit as a whole did an excellent job and were known as the “Tomahawk” defense. (Eagle Butte News, Sept. 7, 1972)

This was the first in many years that the Eagle Butte Braves won their Homecoming game. It was during this time he was also crowned the Homecoming King.

In September of 1973, James and Paulette High Elk had their first child Lynnea Kym. A year later they were married and three more children were born to this union; Karlys Angelette, Manuel James, II, and Miriam Claire. When their children were young they resided in Thunder Butte and Cherry Creek. During this time, he trained as a Heavy Equipment Operator with the CRST Title 10 program. From this training he became a certified Heavy Equipment Operator and worked with various road construction crews across the state of South Dakota and Eastern Wyoming. He also worked in Firesteel, SD on the coal mine project as a Heavy Equipment Operator. For a short time, he worked at the Dupree School as a Custodian under the CRST-TWEP. While living in Thunder Butte he became a Deputy Patrol Officer for the CRST, and later promoted to Patrol Officer.

In August of 1981 they moved to Minot, ND where both he and Paulette enrolled in the Northwest Bible College. During his short stay there he played on the NWBC basketball team, where his teammates used to play the song “Another one Bites the Dust” because their ball team was undefeated but lost going into the playoffs. He also played basketball in the Minot City League with players he had only met going to the YMCA, little did he know his teammates were Doctors, Lawyers, and wealthy Businessmen. James and Paulette were both on the Minot City Co-ed Volleyball team which consisted of all Natives, and their VB team won the Championship. Due to major health issues of both their daughters, they left college and came home to focus on the health of Lynnea and Karlys.

In September of 1984, they moved to Watertown, SD where he was enrolled in the Auto Mechanics and Diesel Engine Repair. After completion he moved his family back to Eagle Butte, SD; where he resided up until the time of his death.

James enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing basketball or softball, horseshoes, and riding horses. He loved to dance and could dance to any style of music. He loved his children and wanted to be around for all their sports activities. He supported Lynnea, Karlys, and MJ when they were champion dancers, and when Miriam wasn’t interested in sports he would stay home with her. He always made sure they had birthday dinners, and at Christmas time he always made sure there were gifts under the tree for them or any of the holidays. When his grandchildren were born he became involved in their lives as much as possible. His granddaughter, Marquel, was his little tail. She imitated him in everything he did—she used to stand in front of the TV and dance. Whenever he heard about his grandchildren and their accomplishments, he would get a big grin on his face and say “that’s good, I am glad they are enjoying life.” When his granddaughter Kaleb Shepherd joined the U.S. Air Force, he had mixed emotions, he was happy for her and yet was worried in case war broke out. His anxiety level hit the highest when his namesake James Bison joined the U.S. Navy. He would inquire and kept saying “as long as they don’t go overseas” about both of them. Coincidingly, they were both deployed at the same time, Kaleb to Iraq, and James to the Persian Gulf. He was relieved when they both came back to the States. Whenever he heard about Kaleb’s accomplishments and awards in the Air Force he would be happy and yet say ‘tell her to be careful”. When he heard his daughter Karlys moved to Rapid City, SD from Billings, MT, he was happy and wanted to see more of her and his grandchildren, which he did whenever he could. He would ask about his youngest daughter Miriam and her children, wanting to know where they were living. He had the opportunity to know her two oldest children Misun and Princess Holliday while they attended school at Tiospaye Topa last year. No matter where or what his Son MJ was doing or where he was, he always wanted to make sure he was okay. James was his grandson’s number one fan, who carried his nickname “Diamond”, especially during his basketball career.

After his divorce from Paulette High Elk, he would travel between Eagle Butte and Provo, UT to stay with his sisters. During this time, he met Patsy Foote. They stayed in their relationship until the time of his passing. During the course of this relationship he became close to her grandkids Brian and Sophia. They called James “papa”.

Jim was a “Special Uncle” who was a Father figure to: Charles White Eagle, Rhea Tom-Bear Comes Out, A’Reta Tom, Todd Johns, Paul Garreaux, Justin “NDN” Knife, Charlie Marshall, JT Red Tomahawk, Jalen “Suggs” Knife, Philip Nordvold & Skeets Dolphus, Lorraine Good Nature, CL Good Nature & Clifford Demery, Jr. & Orby Swan. Those that preceded him in death are: Jayme White Eagle, Terri White Eagle, Brady Knife, Troy Eagle Chasing, Sr., and Shurrawn Swan.

As they were growing up he would go hunting, play basketball, play softball, and fishing with them. He went to their functions, birthday dinners, and everything else they were doing. After he moved to his house in the No Heart housing, they would all congregate at his home and visit. They made statements that “it’s not going to be the same without Uncle Jim”.

James is survived by: daughter Lynnea Swan, granddaughters Marquel & Kaleb Shepherd, great grandchildren: Tyan Mace, Haidyn Rylee, & Taidym Ophelia Tate; daughter Karlys Swan, grandchildren Mahpiya Mato Bison, Wicahpi Wiyakpa Win Bison, James Bison, Chasten and Rain Turns Plenty, Great-grandchildren Tracen Taylor & Tyler James Bison; his only son MJ Swan, II, grandchildren MJ Swan III aka “Diamond”, & Morliah Juliette Two Hearts, step-grandchildren Jade White, Haleigh Bernie, Taijah Iron Horn; daughter Miriam Swan, grandchildren Clifton “Misun”, Darrlyn “Princess”, Theseus Ace, & Ullysa “Lil Miss” Holliday; sisters; Aurelia Cisneros and family, Valerie Swan & family, & Pamela (Enrique) Castro; many nieces and nephews, and grandchildren; grandmother, Ellen In The Woods.

He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel & Angeline Condon, Swan, grandparents James and Lucy Swan, sisters Delilah Madonna Demery, Irene Lara, & Nola Swan; nephew Alwin Swan, nieces Alicia Straight Head & Aleta Bear Stops. Maternal Uncles; Andrew Condon, Chet Condon, Willis Condon, Pat Condon, Paternal Uncles, Kermit Swan, Erskin Swan, Orby Swan Maternal Aunts; Rose Dupris, Pearl Hollow Horn, Bernice Lightfield, Paternal Aunts, Shirley Swan, Keith & Madonna Abdallah.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with James’ arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)