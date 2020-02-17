James Likness 1932 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – James Curtis Likness of Pierre, 87, died peacefully at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital early Saturday February 15, 2020. A celebration of his life for a gathering of far flung family and friends will take place in the spring. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

James Curtis Likness was born March 5, 1932, in Day County South Dakota to Julius and Cora (Lickness), the youngest of three sons. James graduated from Langford High School in 1950. He decided farming would not be as exciting as the Navy’s promise, “Join the Navy and see the world!” so he joined up. He was sworn in June 1, 1950, sent to Great Lakes Naval Training Station and just a week later, the Korean War broke out. In August he was assigned to the carrier U.S.S. Wright where he served as a Machinists Mate for the next four years.

In June of 1951, James met his future wife Joan LeMaster Mansfield of Bloomfield, NJ while helping her catch the same Greyhound Bus in Pittsburgh, PA. James and Joan were married June 19, 1954. James and Joan made their home and raised their family in Pierre since 1960.

James is survived by his wife Joan, children Michael (Nancy), Ventura, CA; Steven (Vicki), Karen (Gary) Orcutt, Fergus Falls, MN; Paul (Diane), Brookfield, IL; Mary (Colin) Keeler, ten grandchildren, one great grandchild and identical twin boys due in July.

James was an avid outdoorsman and golfer. James has decided to play through and wish all to honor their tee times, replace the divots and enjoy the game.