James F. Tinker 1923 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – James F. Tinker, 95, of Pierre, died Saturday, August 11, 2018 at his home. Visitation will be from 6-7pm Thursday, August 16, with services at 7:00pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Private family inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis.

James was born on April 27, 1923 in Redfield, SD to Franklin and Valeria (Coldwell) Tinker. Jim graduated from Redfield High School and went on to Yankton College for 1.5 years. James joined the U.S. Navy on January 21, 1944 where he served in Freemantle, Australia. Following his honorable discharge and Purple Heart, Jim returned to South Dakota where he finished his Chemistry degree at Yankton College. Jim then moved to Wisconsin where he attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated with an Engineer Degree. Jim moved to Pierre, and began work for the South Dakota Department of Health for 4 years. He then transferred to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, retiring after 35 years of service.

In 1949, Jim met Constance Hook and they married on August 12, 1950 in Arlington, SD. Two children were born to this union. They traveled extensively throughout their 68 years together. Jim retired from the State in 1988. He and Connie were snowbirds and lived between Arizona and South Dakota for 20 years. They also enjoyed golf, tennis and dancing.

Thankful for having shared in his life are his loving wife of 68 years, Connie of Pierre; two children: daughter, Nanette and her husband, Steve Charbonneau of Colorado and son Robert and his wife, Kayla of Pierre; four grandchildren: Joshua, Justin, Anna and Amanda and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.