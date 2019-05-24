James Allan 1931 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – James “Jim” N. Allan, 88, of Pierre, SD, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital.

Per Jim’s wishes there will be no services.

Jim was born August 31, 1931 to George and Lillian (Benson) Allan in Bow, WA. Jim went to college and earned an engineering degree and then he joined the United States Army. After leaving the Army he went to work for M K Construction. This job brought him to Pierre to help build the Oahe Dam. While in Pierre he met Karen Green and the two were married in Niagara Falls, NY. To this union two children were born, Kim and John. Because of Jim’s job the family lived in various places all over the United States. After retirement Jim and Karen lived in Las Vegas, NV, for a few years before moving to Pierre to be close to family.

Jim was a Mason and a Shriner. He loved going to events with his father-in-law Maurice Green, especially the Shrine Circus.

Jim is survived by his wife Karen of Pierre, children; Kim (Jeff) Baldwin of New Mexico, John (Joanne) Allan of Wyoming.

