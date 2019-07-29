Jacobsen Tabbed As New South Dakota Mines Women’s Basketball Head Coach

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota School of Mines Athletics Director Joel Lueken has announced the hiring of Jeri Jacobson as the new Hardrocker women’s basketball coach effective Aug. 4. Jacobson, a former assistant at the University of Idaho, becomes the fourth head coach of the Hardrocker women’s program. Jacobson spent the last four years as an assistant coach for the Idaho Vandals, joining the program in 2015. In her four seasons as part of the Vandals’ coaching staff, Idaho has gone 84-15 (.622) and made an NCAA Tournament appearance, a WBI appearance and two WNIT appearances. The Vandals have also captured a Big Sky Conference Tournament Championship (2015) and Big Sky Conference Regular-Season title in 2019. Prior to her arrival at Idaho, Jacobson spent the 2014-2015 season as the Director of Basketball Operations at the University of North Dakota. Her coaching career started at her alma mater, Upper Iowa University, where she was a graduate assistant from 2012-2014. Jacobsen replaces Ryan Larson after he stepped down from the position at the end of the season.